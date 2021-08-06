Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Major Shareholder Purchases $20,458.98 in Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $20,458.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,976,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kenneth R. Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Kenneth R. Lehman bought 332 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $4,329.28.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 4,640 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $59,438.40.

NASDAQ AFBI opened at $13.21 on Friday. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 18.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Affinity Bancshares from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

