AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
AFCG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.32. 3,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,146. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AFC Gamma stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
About AFC Gamma
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
