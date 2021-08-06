Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AEOXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of AEOXF opened at $123.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.11. Aeroports de Paris has a 12-month low of $95.39 and a 12-month high of $154.50.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

