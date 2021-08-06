Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,034. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGLE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

