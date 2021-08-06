Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,399,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8,295.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 99,797 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 193,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,121,819 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

