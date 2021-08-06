Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 695.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

