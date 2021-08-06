Advisory Services Network LLC Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Omaha in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

BOMN opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $948.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.42. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.58.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 230.61%.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.