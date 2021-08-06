Advisory Services Network LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 283.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $90.73 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $91.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

