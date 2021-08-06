Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 2,830 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,235 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

