Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ADVM stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,977. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $251.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Lifesci Capital cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.
Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
Read More: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.