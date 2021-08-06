Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ADVM stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,977. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $251.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Lifesci Capital cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

