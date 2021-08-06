Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Citigroup

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.78.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.34. 1,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,814. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.77. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.08.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,101,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,218 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,455,000 after buying an additional 79,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,241,000 after buying an additional 41,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,740,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

