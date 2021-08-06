Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.02. 446,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,814. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.78.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

