Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Advanced Drainage Systems has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

NYSE:WMS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,573. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $124.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.