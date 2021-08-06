ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded to Outperform at Cowen

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on ADTN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.
Shares of ADTN stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 1.41. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.77.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 45.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ADTRAN
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.
