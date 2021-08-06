ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded to Outperform at Cowen

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADTN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 1.41. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.77.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 45.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

