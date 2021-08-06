ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Announces Earnings Results

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

ADTRAN stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,992. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

