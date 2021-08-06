Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,547 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.2% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Adobe worth $157,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe stock traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $627.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,213. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.97. The company has a market cap of $299.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $632.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

