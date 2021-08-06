Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Announces Earnings Results

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS.

Adient stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.72. 12,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.27. Adient has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

