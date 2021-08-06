adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €320.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €315.31 ($370.96).

ADS traded down €20.25 ($23.82) on Thursday, reaching €316.00 ($371.76). 947,331 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €306.14. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

