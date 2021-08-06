adidas’ (ADDYY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research restated their hold rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised adidas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $188.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.40. adidas has a 12 month low of $144.54 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.83.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

