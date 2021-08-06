Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Announces Earnings Results

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ADPT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,450. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.02.
A number of analysts have commented on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.