Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Announces Earnings Results

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ADPT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,450. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.02.

A number of analysts have commented on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,238.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,729,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,182,645.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,839 shares of company stock worth $4,546,595 in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

