AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ AHCO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.21. 29,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.74, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.95.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

