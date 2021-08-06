Acute Angle Cloud Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $813,168.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

