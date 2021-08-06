Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Acushnet has increased its dividend payment by 29.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

GOLF traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $54.58. 206,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,439. Acushnet has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GOLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

