Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.
Acushnet has increased its dividend payment by 29.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
GOLF traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $54.58. 206,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,439. Acushnet has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43.
GOLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.
In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.
Acushnet Company Profile
Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.
