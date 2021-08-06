Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Lowered to $107.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.22% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.19.

ATVI opened at $80.32 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

