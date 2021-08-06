Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,378. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.58. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,775.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,005. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACRS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

