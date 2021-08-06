ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $301.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,521. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,487,961.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,294 shares of company stock worth $4,086,375. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Earnings History for ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

