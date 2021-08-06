ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $301.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,521. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,487,961.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,294 shares of company stock worth $4,086,375. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

