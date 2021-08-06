Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Get Acerinox alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ANIOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acerinox has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

ANIOY stock remained flat at $$6.25 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 208.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acerinox will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Acerinox’s payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

About Acerinox

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acerinox (ANIOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.