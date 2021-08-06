Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,994. The firm has a market cap of $432.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.89. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $42,466.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,372.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 29,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $272,108.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $454,451. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.