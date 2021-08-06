ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.32.

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,308. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,386,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,407,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,800,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

