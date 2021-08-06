ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,274,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,308. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.