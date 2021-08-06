Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $127.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abbott posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue numbers for the second quarter of 2021. The company registered organic sales growth across each operating segment. In Adult Nutrition, the company reported robust global demand for Ensure and Glucerna. Diabetes Care sales were strong on solid worldwide adoption of FreeStyle Libre. Underlying Diagnostics sales were strong in the second quarter driven by improving routine diagnostic testing demand. Over the past year, Abbott has outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, with the mass vaccination trend and steady decline in new cases, there has been a significant reduction in COVID-19 testing sales for the company over the past few months. The company in June lowered its 2021 financial guidance. The year-over-year improvements were robust in the second quarter.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Shares of ABT opened at $122.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.50. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $98.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,831,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

