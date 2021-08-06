98,437 Shares in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of ImmunityBio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -16.00.

In related news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $241,189.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at $51,689,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $339,992.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,464,522.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 82.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

