9,634 Shares in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $34.40.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

