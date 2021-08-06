$96.94 Million in Sales Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to announce sales of $96.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.11 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $550.02 million, with estimates ranging from $505.10 million to $590.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

SKLZ traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $12.35. 23,772,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,111,398. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. UBS Group AG increased its position in Skillz by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,052 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skillz by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,621 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth about $5,636,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

