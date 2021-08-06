9,483 Shares in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 343,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 37,664 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 103,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWY opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.54. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

