8,963 Shares in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $5,395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth $1,245,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE ANVS opened at $42.50 on Friday. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $132.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.26.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

