$85.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to announce $85.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.58 billion and the highest is $87.50 billion. Apple posted sales of $64.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $367.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.03 billion to $369.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $382.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $374.46 billion to $396.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after buying an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,013,455,000 after buying an additional 804,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,883,179,000 after buying an additional 2,045,740 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $147.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

