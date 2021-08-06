$8.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will post earnings per share of $8.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.75 to $9.87. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings of $6.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $28.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $33.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $24.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.10 to $29.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $166.69. The company had a trading volume of 176,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.70. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $82.35 and a 1 year high of $181.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

