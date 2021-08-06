$693.05 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to post sales of $693.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $686.40 million and the highest is $699.70 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $645.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on SUM shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUM stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,616. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.15.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.