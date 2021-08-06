60,318 Shares in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Arko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Arko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARKO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

ARKO stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16. Arko Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $940.68 million, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

