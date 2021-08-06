54,727 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,727 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,455,000. NIKE comprises 0.9% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,339 shares of company stock worth $61,913,105 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.09. 207,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,572,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.35. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.89 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The stock has a market cap of $273.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

