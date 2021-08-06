5,184 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,184 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fortive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fortive by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTV opened at $73.51 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

