4,781 Shares in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Zai Lab by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 240,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,145,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zai Lab by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,563,000 after buying an additional 37,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $1,293,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,246,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,984 shares of company stock valued at $55,540,458. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZLAB. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $149.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.42. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $72.42 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.