$427.71 Million in Sales Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will report sales of $427.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $414.50 million to $439.90 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $253.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAGS. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 653,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 918,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,145. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.04. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

