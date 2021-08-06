4,107 Shares in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 111,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

BOCH stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $231.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.68. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

