$4.45 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will report sales of $4.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.03 billion and the highest is $4.71 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $16.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.94 billion to $17.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.12 billion to $18.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $2,523,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,095,124 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $54,614,000 after purchasing an additional 795,591 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,329 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $70.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,289. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 707.47, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

