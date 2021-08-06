3,788 Shares in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,175.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of CNO opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. Equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

