$3.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.52 and the lowest is $3.38. Century Communities posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 132.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $13.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.52 to $13.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.57 to $14.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.
Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,296,000 after acquiring an additional 203,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,717,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 28.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 474,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,618,000 after purchasing an additional 105,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 311,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $70.73. 2,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,987. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

