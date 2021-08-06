29,390 Shares in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 2,325.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Infinera in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Infinera in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Infinera in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $10.05 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,729 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INFN shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

