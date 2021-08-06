2,683 Shares in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Brookline Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookline Capital Acquisition alerts:

BCAC opened at $9.81 on Friday. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.